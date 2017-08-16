Redskins' Preston Smith: No longer dealing with groin injury
Smith (groin) was an active participant at Wednesday's practice, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Smith appears to have fully overcome his groin injury that had been plaguing him in weeks past. If he's able to stay healthy, Smith should be in good position to start at strong side linebacker this season.
More News
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Will play through groin issue•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Nursing groin injury•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Notches two sacks in Sunday victory•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Questionable to return•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Playing well in preseason•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Elite rookie running backs
Continuing our preview of running backs, we tell you which players to target in the middle...
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...