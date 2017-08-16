Play

Smith (groin) was an active participant at Wednesday's practice, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Smith appears to have fully overcome his groin injury that had been plaguing him in weeks past. If he's able to stay healthy, Smith should be in good position to start at strong side linebacker this season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories