Redskins' Preston Smith: Plays all 16 games again
Smith was a 16-game starter at outside linebacker in the final season of his rookie contract, compiling 52 tackles (30 solo), four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery on 834 defensive snaps.
The 2015 second-round pick still hasn't developed into a top-notch pass rusher, but he does have a respectable total of 24.5 sacks through four seasons and hasn't ever missed a game. The dependability should make it easy to secure a long-term contract from another team if Smith doesn't re-sign with Washington before he's eligible to hit the open market at the beginning of the new league year. For what it's worth, coach Jay Gruden said he would like to keep the 26-year-old outside linebacker in Washington, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.
