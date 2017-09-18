Redskins' Preston Smith: Posts sack in Sunday's win
Smith recorded one sack and three total tackles in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Smith has gotten off to a strong start to the season as the starting strong side linebacker, having recorded a sack in each of the Redskins first two games. So long as he stays healthy, Smith should continue to be an active part of Washington's pass rush.
