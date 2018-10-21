Redskins' Preston Smith: Questionable to return
Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to an ankle injury.
Smith suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game, and has been replaced by Ryan Anderson as Washington's starting left outside linebacker. Expect an update on Smith's injury if he is unable to retake the field.
