Smith (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Smith hasn't missed a game since entering the league in the second round of the 2015 draft, but he's in danger of breaking that streak. He's already racked up 4.5 sacks this season, matching last year's total and putting him in position to eclipse his career high of eight sacks. If he sits out Sunday, expect Ryan Anderson to slot into his spot.