Redskins' Preston Smith: Sack in loss
Smith recorded five tackles (one solo) and 0.5 sacks in Thursday's loss to the Cowboys.
It was Smith's first sack since Week 6, as the linebacker now has five on the year. He'll look to keep the sack streak going Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers.
