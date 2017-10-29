Redskins' Preston Smith: Suiting up Sunday
Smith (groin) is listed as active Sunday against the Cowboys.
Smith will extend his streak of consecutive games to 39 since he was drafted in 2015. That said, his snap count could ultimately be impacted if his groin is unable to handle the rigors of pass rushing versus Dallas' mountainous offensive line.
