Redskins' Preston Smith: Tallies sack in third straight
Smith had eight tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in Thursday's loss to the Cowboys.
Smtih went without a sack through the first eight games of the season, and now has 3.5 sack over the last three games. The eight tackles is a season high for the 26-year-old, who has also has one or zero tackles in four separate games, making him an unreliable IDP option.
More News
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Finally gets to quarterback•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Retakes field•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Questionable to return•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Finishes preseason on low note•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Totals eight sacks in 2017•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Picks up pick Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12