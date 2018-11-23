Smith had eight tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in Thursday's loss to the Cowboys.

Smtih went without a sack through the first eight games of the season, and now has 3.5 sack over the last three games. The eight tackles is a season high for the 26-year-old, who has also has one or zero tackles in four separate games, making him an unreliable IDP option.

More News
Our Latest Stories