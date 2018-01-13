Smith tallied 42 tackles (31 solo) and eight sacks in 16 starts for the Redskins in 2017.

Smith finished the season with two interceptions and a forced fumble, all of which came in the final three games of the season, as well as three of his sacks. The 25-year-old should enter the final year of his rookie contract as Washington's starter at outside linebacker opposite of Ryan Kerrigan.