Redskins' Preston Smith: Totals eight sacks in 2017
Smith tallied 42 tackles (31 solo) and eight sacks in 16 starts for the Redskins in 2017.
Smith finished the season with two interceptions and a forced fumble, all of which came in the final three games of the season, as well as three of his sacks. The 25-year-old should enter the final year of his rookie contract as Washington's starter at outside linebacker opposite of Ryan Kerrigan.
