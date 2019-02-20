The Redskins aren't likely to use their franchise tag on Smith during the offseason, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

While the Redskins would love to keep Smith around, Washington has one of the worst cap-space outlooks around the league this offseason and won't realistically be able to retain him even on a one-year arrangement, which would likely pay the pass rusher north of $17 million. It's even more unlikely that Washington would be able to meet Smith's asking price if he were to become an unrestricted free agent, so expect the Redskins to instead look internally, through the draft or through the bargain bin via trade or the open market to replace the 26-year-old.