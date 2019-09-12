Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Absent from Thursday's practice
Dunbar (knee) did not practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Dunbar was limited in practice with a knee issue Wednesday and does not appear to have progressed in his recovery. He'll have one more chance day to practice in full ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cowboys. With Fabian Moreau (ankle) and Montae Nicholson (foot) also banged up, Washington's secondary could end up depleted due to injury Week 2.
More News
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Notches nine tackles in loss•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Recovers from cramps•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Dealing with cramps•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Out with illness•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Good to go for training camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Jets grounded?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...