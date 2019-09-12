Dunbar (knee) did not practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Dunbar was limited in practice with a knee issue Wednesday and does not appear to have progressed in his recovery. He'll have one more chance day to practice in full ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cowboys. With Fabian Moreau (ankle) and Montae Nicholson (foot) also banged up, Washington's secondary could end up depleted due to injury Week 2.

