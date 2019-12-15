Play

Dunbar (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Dunbar left Week 14's loss to the Packers early, and the lingering effects of his injury will keep him out of this divisional clash. While Josh Norman has been benched lately, the Redskins may need to turn to him to fill the void left by Dunbar's absence.

