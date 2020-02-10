Dunbar (hamstring) doesn't intend to participate in offseason workouts unless he gets a new contract, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Dunbar is entering the final season of a three-year, $10.5 million extension, coming off a 2019 campaign in which he missed five games, including the final three weeks of the season with a hamstring injury. Medical issues have been a consistent theme during his NFL career, but he was easily Washington's best cornerback the past two seasons, notching 17 pass defenses and six interceptions in 18 games. Dunbar is one of a few players who publicly expressed frustration with Washington's old training staff, so he may be more amenable to a contract extension now that the team brought in new medical personnel.