Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Dealing with cramps
Dunbar left Sunday's game against the Eagles with cramps, but is expected to return.
Dunbar laid on the field following a tackle he made in the third quarter, and as evidenced by this news, is nothing considered to be serious. While he's out, however, Jimmy Moreland should be in line to fill in for Dunbar.
