Dunbar (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with Chicago, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Dunbar was originally considered questionable after not being able to practice all week, but it seems he'll need more time to recover from this knee injury. The fifth-year-pro missed Week 2 against Dallas with this issue as well. Fabian Moreau (ankle) and Aaron Colvin are the likeliest candidates to take over at corner opposite Josh Norman for Monday's prime-time game.