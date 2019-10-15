Dunbar finished with six tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 17-16 win over Miami.

Dunbar's interception, midway through the second quarter, halted a Miami drive at the Redskins' 31-year-line and prevented the hosts from cutting into a 7-0 lead at the time. It was his third interception of 2019. The six tackles represented a season-high for Dunbar who continues to see a regular workload in the Washington secondary.