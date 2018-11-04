Dunbar (leg) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons due to a leg injury.

Dunbar initially suffered a leg injury during the first quarter of Sunday's matchup, was able to briefly return, and has now exited the field again. The starting cornerback is officially listed as questionable to return to the Week 9 tilt, though wouldn't be surprising if the Redskins elected to take a cautious approach to Dunbar's health and keep him sidelined.