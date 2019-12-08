Play

Dunbar (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Green Bay.

Dunbar suffered the injury in the second quarter, but it's unclear as to the severity. With both he and Fabian Moreau dealing with hamstring injuries, Josh Norman and Jimmy Moreland are in line to see an uptick in snaps as long as their sidelined.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories