Dunbar (shin) is expected to play against the Falcons on Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Dunbar has missed two consecutive games due to a shin injury, but was a full participant in Thursday's practice after having been limited to begin the week. It's good news for Washington's defense that Dunbar is healthy and expected to suit up. The starting cornerback will attempt to contain one of the league's top passing offenses in the Matt Ryan-led Falcons on Sunday.