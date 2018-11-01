Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Expected to play Sunday
Dunbar (shin) is expected to play against the Falcons on Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Dunbar has missed two consecutive games due to a shin injury, but was a full participant in Thursday's practice after having been limited to begin the week. It's good news for Washington's defense that Dunbar is healthy and expected to suit up. The starting cornerback will attempt to contain one of the league's top passing offenses in the Matt Ryan-led Falcons on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...