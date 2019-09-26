Play

Dunbar (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Dunbar sat out Monday's loss to the Bears due to a knee injury, and he now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, Dunbar is on track for his usual starting role in Washington's secondary Week 4.

