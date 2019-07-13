Dunbar (shin) feels "100 percent" and is ready for training camp, Andrew Breitfelder of the Redskins' official site reports.

Dunbar logged 39 tackles (35 solo), nine pass breakups and two interceptions over seven games in 2018 before sustaining a nerve injury in his leg. The 26-year-old figures to play a large role in Washington's secondary this season after appearing in 29 games over the 2016 and 2017 campaigns, racking up 61 tackles (53 solo), 13 pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.