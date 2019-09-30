Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Grabs two interceptions
Dunbar had three solo tackles and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
Rookie QB Daniel Jones had only eight incompletions Sunday, but Dunbar managed to corral two of them to grab his first picks of the season. The performance tied the 27-year-old season-high for interceptions in one game, a record he initially set in 2018. Dunbar missed the previous two games with a knee issue but played 65 of 78 defense snaps Sunday.
