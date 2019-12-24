Play

Dunbar (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Dunbar suffered the injury in Week 14, and it will cost him the rest of the season. He finishes the year with 37 tackles (31 solo), four interceptions and eight pass breakups over 11 games.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends