Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Inactive Sunday
Dunbar (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against New Orleans.
Dunbar was added to the injury report on Friday after he sat out the final practice session of the week. Fabian Moreau and Kendall Fuller will likely see some added snaps with Dunbar out.
