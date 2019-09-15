Dunbar (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Dunbar had been listed as questionable after missing some practice time during the week. With Fabian Moreau (ankle) also inactive, look for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Jimmy Moreland to see increased roles in the secondary.

