Dunbar (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Bears.

Dunbar recorded eight tackles in the Redskins' season opener, but also came out of the game with a knee injury. He subsequently missed Week 2 and was unable to practice all week. Given that information, his questionable designation appears somewhat optimistic at this point. Fabian Moreau and Aaron Colvin would presumably be in line for increased workloads should he ultimately sit.

