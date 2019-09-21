Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Labeled as questionable
Dunbar (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Bears.
Dunbar recorded eight tackles in the Redskins' season opener, but also came out of the game with a knee injury. He subsequently missed Week 2 and was unable to practice all week. Given that information, his questionable designation appears somewhat optimistic at this point. Fabian Moreau and Aaron Colvin would presumably be in line for increased workloads should he ultimately sit.
More News
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Inactive Week 2•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Absent from Thursday's practice•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Notches nine tackles in loss•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Recovers from cramps•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Dealing with cramps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Patriots back in play
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 TE Preview: Who to stream?
Heath Cummings says there are almost too many Week 3 streaming options at tight end.
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...