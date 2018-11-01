Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Limited Wednesday
Dunbar (shin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Dunbar has been inactive the past two weeks, as he continues to deal with a shin injury. We'll see how much he progresses in practice this week, but if he's unable to go, Fabian Moreau and Adonis Alexander are expected to see more time on the field.
