Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Listed as questionable
Dunbar (shin) is questionable on the Redskins' preliminary injury report for Monday's game at Philadelphia.
Dunbar was unable to practice Thursday and Friday, while Saturday's participation remains unknown since the team opted for a night practice. The 26-year-old was able to play last Thursday against the Cowboys but is clearly still bothered by the shin injury. Fabian Moreau would likely slide into a starting role should Dunbar be unable to play.
More News
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Good to go Thursday•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Recovery timetable in question•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Inactive Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Ware set to step in with Hunt's release
Star running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday evening.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....