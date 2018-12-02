Dunbar (shin) is questionable on the Redskins' preliminary injury report for Monday's game at Philadelphia.

Dunbar was unable to practice Thursday and Friday, while Saturday's participation remains unknown since the team opted for a night practice. The 26-year-old was able to play last Thursday against the Cowboys but is clearly still bothered by the shin injury. Fabian Moreau would likely slide into a starting role should Dunbar be unable to play.

