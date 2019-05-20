Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Not ready for OTAs
Dunbar (shin) didn't participate in OTAs, but is progressing nicely from injury, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Jay Gruden was optimistic about Dunbar, saying he's doing very well, but the team is taking a cautious approach with his recovery per El-Bashir. Dunbar is rehabbing a shin injury sustained in Week 9, in which there was a nerve problem in his leg, and the team placed him on injured reserve. It's still uncertain whether the 26-year-old will be ready for training camp or not.
