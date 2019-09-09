Dunbar recorded a team-high nine tackles (eight solo) over 64 snaps in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.

Dunbar was on the field for 85 percent of the defense's plays. The 27-year-old left the game in the third quarter to deal with cramps but quickly returned to the field. Dunbar figures to continue seeing a starting role at cornerback opposite Josh Norman in the coming weeks after missing 11 games last season.