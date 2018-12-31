Dunbar (shin) is dealing with mild nerve damage but expects to participate fully in offseason workouts, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Dunbar is rehabbing a shin injury sustained in Week 9, the severity of which ultimately landed him on injured reserve. It's good news that the 26-year-old is not expected miss any time during offseason workouts, and will not require a particularly lengthy recovery period.

