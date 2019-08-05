Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Out with illness
Dunbar did not practice Sunday due to an illness, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The Redskins didn't expand on what sort of illness Dunbar is dealing with, so it likely isn't anything too serious. The defensive back had just made his way back from a nerve injury in his leg that cut his 2018 campaign short.
