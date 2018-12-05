Dunbar (shin) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Dunbar initially hurt his shin Week 9, and was able to retake the field Week 12 but still appeared noticeably hampered by the injury. The 26-year-old's injury has ultimately been ruled severe enough to warrant his placement on season-ending injured reserve. Fabian Moreau figures to continue to slot in at starting cornerback as the season continues.

