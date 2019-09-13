Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Questionable for Sunday
Dunbar (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Cowboys, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Dunbar was limited in Wednesday's practice and missed Thursday's session altogether. According to John Keim of ESPN.com, the 27-year-old's knee swelled up after Wednesday's practice. If Dunbar ultimately can't suit up Sunday, Fabian Moreau (ankle) would likely fill in if he's able to play, otherwise Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie could see extra time on the field as well.
