Dunbar (shin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Cowboys, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the team's official site reports.

Of the Redskins' last five games, Dunbar has played in one -- Week 9 against the Falcons. Dunbar practiced in a limited capacity each day this week. The Florida product was listed as questionable last week as well but was ultimately ruled out. If Dunbar misses Thursday, Fabian Moreau will likely start again opposite Josh Norman.