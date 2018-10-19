Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Questionable for Week 7
Dunbar (shin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
Dunbar was a late addition to the depth chart, as he practiced fully until Friday, where he logged a limited practice. The Florida product has logged 60 or more defensive snaps in three of his five games. If Dunbar were to miss time Sunday, Fabien Moreau or Greg Stroman could see more work.
