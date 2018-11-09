Dunbar is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a shin injury, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Dunbar exited last Sunday's game against the Falcons multiple times after sustained the shin injury, and was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday. The 26-year-old showed enough at practice Friday to earn the questionable tag, but his status for Sunday is truly up in the air. Fabian Moreau and Danny Johnson would likely see increased snaps at cornerback if Dunbar is unable to suit up at Tampa Bay.