Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Recovers from cramps
Dunbar returned to Sunday's game against the Eagles after he had been dealing with cramps.
Dunbar was dealing with cramps early in the third quarter, but as evidenced by this news, made a quick return. He'll resume his role as one of the starting cornerbacks opposite Josh Norman.
