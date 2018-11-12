Dunbar (shin) lacks a clear timetable for recovery from his shin injury, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Dunbar suffered a shin injury during a Week 9 game against the Falcons, and is still waiting for the nerve to fully heal. The starting cornerback is not yet able to run at full speed, and his recovery could reportedly last anywhere from a handful of days to two weeks. Until further information about Dunbar's health is released, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

