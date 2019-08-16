Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Returns to action Thursday
Dunbar (illness) started Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals.
Dunbar didn't record a statistic in the contest, but he was able to make his return after missing time earlier in camp due to an illness. The 27-year-old figures to play a big role in the Redskins' secondary after missing 11 games in 2018 due to a nerve issue in his shin.
