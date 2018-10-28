Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Ruled out Sunday
Dunbar (shin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Dunbar will be sidelined for a second straight week as he continues to be bothered by a lower leg injury, having failed to return to full practice participation. Fabian Moreau and Adonis Alexander figure to see expanded roles at cornerback behind Josh Norman.
