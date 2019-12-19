Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Sidelined Thursday
Dunbar (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.
Dunbar practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, so Thursday's lack of participation represents a step in the wrong direction. With Fabian Moreau (hamstring) also not practicing, Washington could rely on Danny Johnson to handle increased reps at cornerback during Sunday's tilt against the Giants.
More News
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Can't go against Eagles•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Exits game Sunday•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Picks off fourth pass of season•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Works as limited participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...