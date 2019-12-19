Play

Dunbar (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.

Dunbar practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, so Thursday's lack of participation represents a step in the wrong direction. With Fabian Moreau (hamstring) also not practicing, Washington could rely on Danny Johnson to handle increased reps at cornerback during Sunday's tilt against the Giants.

