Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Signs multi-year extension
The Redskins signed Dunbar to a multi-year extension Monday.
Dunbar's deal is reportedly worth $10.5 million over three years, per ESPN's John Keim. The 25-year-old Florida product graded out as Pro Football Focus' 34th-highest graded cornerback in pass coverage this season while setting career-high marks in tackles (35) and PBUs (eight). Washington's decision to extend his contract signals the team's readiness to let Bashaud Breeland test free agency.
