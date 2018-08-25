Dunbar had one tackle in Friday's preseason loss to Denver.

The Redskins seem to have settled on their Week 1 cornerback alignment, with Dunbar and Josh Norman starting outside while Fabian Moreau mans the slot. Dunbar didn't show a ton of IDP potential last season, managing 35 tackles across 373 defensive snaps and 224 special-teams snaps. Of course, he could get take a big step forward in tackle production if opponents determine that he's the weak link of the Washington secondary.

