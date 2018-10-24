Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Still nursing leg injury
Coach Jay Gruden said there's "no real update" on Dunbar's (shin) leg injury, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Dunbar is recovering from a nerve issue which held him out of last week's game against the Cowboys. Dunbar's leg reportedly gives out and causes him pain when he runs, but could return to practice as the week continues. The 26-year-old's injury status is worth monitoring, and Dunbar should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
