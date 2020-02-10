Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Time in Washington nearing end
Dunbar (hamstring) informed Redskins management Monday that he wishes to be released or traded, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It was previously reported that Dunbar, who is heading into the final year of his contract, wouldn't participate in offseason workouts without a new contract. Talks have subsided with new management at the helm, leading Dunbar to put in his request for a new organization. The Florida product had been the best corner for the team the past two seasons, despite consistantly battling health problems, he collected six interceptions in 18 games. The ball is in Washington's court whether they will honor Dunbar's request, or keep him on the roster for the final year of his contract in 2020.
