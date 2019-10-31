Redskins' Quinton Dunbar: Upgrades to full practice
Dunbar (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Dunbar appears to have fully recovered from the hamstring issue he suffered last Thursday against the Vikings. Barring any setbacks, the 27-year old looks set to draw his usual start against the Bills on Sunday.
