Dunbar (shin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Dunbar is designated as questionable, but Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports that coach Jay Gruden said Dunbar "didn't do much" at practice and was "limping for sure," which indicates that the starting cornerback's true status may be closer to doubtful. The 26-year-old sat out Washington's win over the Cowboys in Week 7 due to an undisclosed nerve issue. Expect an update on Dunbar's health before Sunday's game against the Giants kicks off.

