The NFL placed Foster on the commissioner's exempt list Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 49ers jettisoned Foster in recent days after he was arrested Saturday night on an allegation of domestic violence. Subject to waivers, the only team to put in a claim on the beleaguered linebacker was the Redskins. With his landing spot known, the NFL reacted with Foster's placement on the exempt list, which won't allow him to practice or attend games while the league investigates his most recent transgression. However, he "may be present at the club's facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation, and other permitted non-football activities," per Adam Schefter of ESPN. It appears as if Foster will be unavailable for Monday's game at Philadelphia and potentially beyond that point.

