Foster (knee) has regained feeling in his toes and will try to be ready for the offseason program, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

The injury Foster sustained last May was so serious that he temporarily lost feeling in his lower leg and toes due to ligament damage. However, he's regained that feeling, and "the next 60 days" will be more telling about Foster's recovery. There's a chance the 25-year-old will be ready for the 2020 season, but he still has multiple hurdles to get over first.